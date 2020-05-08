Five women arrested after jogger harassed and spat on in Ghent

One of the perpetrators broke away from the group and started following the jogger and began pushing her, leading to an argument, Het Nieuwsblad reports.
The jogger ran way from the group who continued their harassment and pursuit, prompting the jogger to call the police as one of the perpetrators spat on the victim’s face.
Police arrived on the scene and arrested five women out of the six in the group. A sixth person managed to elude the police while the five detainees were taken in for questioning.
The one who spat on the jogger, a woman in her forties, was summoned before prosecutors under charges of unarmed rebellion, non-compliance measures of confinement and of “spreading apparently unharmful substances which can arouse severe feelings of anxiety about terror-motivated attacks.”
She is set to appear before a criminal court on 28 May.