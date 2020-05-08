 
Five women arrested after jogger harassed and spat on in Ghent
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 08 May, 2020
Latest News:
Five women arrested after jogger harassed and spat...
85% of STIB vehicles operated again from 11...
€30 million grant for Brussels social welfare centres...
300 hours work service for thief who robbed...
Only 6% of population have antibodies, group immunity...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 08 May 2020
    Five women arrested after jogger harassed and spat on in Ghent
    85% of STIB vehicles operated again from 11 May
    €30 million grant for Brussels social welfare centres
    300 hours work service for thief who robbed two abbeys
    Only 6% of population have antibodies, group immunity still far off
    Cars lose priority in downtown Brussels as lockdown lifts
    Coronavirus: Walloon employment office to back newly-unemployed
    What having 4 guests means, according to Steven Van Gucht
    Here’s some good news to take you into the weekend
    Over one in five francophone students dropped out amid lockdown
    Belgium in Brief: Rules For A New Normal
    Coronavirus: ‘if it was up to the virologists,’ lockdown would last a year
    Coronavirus will be the end of free delivery, research shows
    Belgians reported nearly €3 million in cryptocurrency fraud last year
    Coronavirus: 107 new deaths, 108 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Validity of meal cheques and eco-cheques extended for six months
    Coronavirus slows down registration of asylum seekers in Belgium
    Belgian man charged after cocaine seized from fake medical van
    West Flanders governor calls rebel coastal mayors to order
    Belgians lodge complaint against travel agency after the death of 4 tourists
    View more

    Five women arrested after jogger harassed and spat on in Ghent

    Friday, 08 May 2020
    © Belga

    Police in Ghent have arrested five women out of a group of six who harassed a jogger, one of them spitting on the victim’s face.

    Prosecutors in East Flanders reported that the 27-year-old jogger was harassed, chased and spat on during a run along the city’s Watersportbaan, a rowing waterway.

    The incident broke out when the group of six unidentified women were reportedly called out by the jogger for taking up the entire foot and cycle path.

    Related News:

     

    One of the perpetrators broke away from the group and started following the jogger and began pushing her, leading to an argument, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

    The jogger ran way from the group who continued their harassment and pursuit, prompting the jogger to call the police as one of the perpetrators spat on the victim’s face.

    Police arrived on the scene and arrested five women out of the six in the group. A sixth person managed to elude the police while the five detainees were taken in for questioning.

    The one who spat on the jogger, a woman in her forties, was summoned before prosecutors under charges of unarmed rebellion, non-compliance measures of confinement and of “spreading apparently unharmful substances which can arouse severe feelings of anxiety about terror-motivated attacks.”

    She is set to appear before a criminal court on 28 May.

    The women’s arrest is one of several incidents involving spitting during the coronavirus lockdown, which led police to classify it as an offence punishable with up to two years imprisonment.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job