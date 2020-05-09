 
Survey reveals population's plans for mobility after the crisis
Saturday, 09 May, 2020
    Survey reveals population’s plans for mobility after the crisis

    Saturday, 09 May 2020
    Respondents intend to use public transport less, while car use will also go down. © Tram93 - Wikimedia

    Once the coronavirus crisis is over, people intend to change their mobility choices in several ways, including driving less and cycling more, according to a poll carried out by consultancy Espaces-Mobilités and the study bureau MaestroMobile.

    To establish a baseline, respondents were asked about their mobility before the crisis. 45% said they mainly travelled by car, 28% by public transport and 19% by bicycle. One in 20 walked. As to their intentions after the crisis, 43% said their habits would change somewhat (51%) or completely (7%). 42% will not be making any changes.

    9% said they would be using the car more often, compared to 22% who will be driving less. 34% will be travelling by bike or by scooter more. But 29% said they would use public transport less after the crisis. That figure, however, leaps to 46% for respondents in Brussels region.

    Of those who will be using public transport less often, the reasons given were, in order of importance, a feeling it is unsafe; a change in personal circumstances; other modes of transport discovered and some other reason (37%).

    Personal safety was also one of the main reasons for using the chosen mode more, along with a desire for more exercise and environmental concerns. For car using planning on driving more, personal safety was by far the most popular reason, at 60%.

    Before: Just over 20% said they worked from home regularly, once a week or more, while 42.4% said they never did. After: 42% said they looked forward to teleworking more than previously.

    Before: 10% said they went online shopping regularly, and 11% never. The remainder were split between “sometimes” and “rarely”. After: 12% envisage shopping online more often, and the same number less often.

    On the question of official policy, people in Brussels were massively in favour (65%) of using the opportunity to create more and wider cycle paths, even to the detriment of the car. Nationwide, the idea won 50% support.

    Respondents were asked their view on wearing a face-mask on public transport – something which has now been made compulsory since the poll was taken. 75% were in favour nationwide, 73% in Brussels, 68% in Flanders and 72% in Wallonia. Only 7% nationwide were against the measure.

    The poll was carried out on social media over 11 days in April and May, and received over 3,000 responses. Women made up 56.4% of respondents, slightly more than the 51% of the population. Ages were fairly evenly spread between 25 and 65 years. A large majority – more than 80% – were French-speakers. Brussels represents 11% of the population, but made up 35.7% of the survey.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

