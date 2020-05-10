 
Groundwater levels in Flanders ‘low to very low’
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 10 May, 2020
Latest News:
Groundwater levels in Flanders ‘low to very low’...
Belgium’s auto sector expects 20% drop in sales...
Quarter of Belgian healthcare lack protective equipment...
Up to 190,000 people could die in Africa...
Europe Day celebrated without a public in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 10 May 2020
    Groundwater levels in Flanders ‘low to very low’
    Belgium’s auto sector expects 20% drop in sales in 2020
    Quarter of Belgian healthcare lack protective equipment
    Up to 190,000 people could die in Africa if virus is not kept in check
    Europe Day celebrated without a public in Brussels
    Bart De Wever: second lockdown is not an option
    Uber posts 3 billion dollar loss amidst Coronavirus crisis
    Labour Minister wants temporary unemployment extended to 1 September
    Some 36,000 tickets have been issued in Belgium for breaking lockdown rules
    Coronavirus: Close to 150,000 cases, 10,000 deaths in Brazil
    Ghent university VIB team uncover a secret of the immune system
    Coronavirus: Trump says the US will triumph, just as in 1945
    Geologists accidentally discover underwater volcano near Belgian coast
    Remembering Manolis Glezos
    Almost third of Belgians say they will use public transport less after the crisis
    Coronavirus: 76 hospital admissions, 210 discharges in 24 hours
    Experts warn companies are abusing coronavirus support measures
    National security council used phone data to help inform decisions
    Bpost resumes sending mail to non EU-destinations
    Belgium allows parents to attend child’s wedding as of Monday
    View more

    Groundwater levels in Flanders ‘low to very low’

    Sunday, 10 May 2020
    © Eric Lalmand - Belga

    If Belgium sees another dry summer this year, the results could be catastrophic for the country’s agriculture, experts have warned.

    Starting from an unusually low point one month ago, 93% of the measuring points in Flanders have recorded a drop in groundwater levels. Of the 154 measuring points, levels at 63% are now considered ‘low to very low’.

    The problem is the abnormally low rainfall over the period since mid-March, coming on top of levels that were already low following a a dry winter.

    Groundwater levels were more or less normal at the beginning of March, says the Flemish environment agency VMM, but by the beginning of April 45.5% had dropped to the low to very low level.

    That critical level has now been reached by 64% of measuring points. And the problem is spread across the region.

    We did experience a stabilisation at the end of April, beginning of May, when some rain fell,” said Katrien Smet of the VMM. “That was certainly good news, otherwise we would have had even lower groundwater levels. We are now, in early May, in a comparable situation to last May.”

    The trouble is, the only solution to the problem is rainfall, and we are now at the beginning of what would be expected to be a dry season.

    “This is a situation we will continue to monitor very closely,” said Smet. “We have also noticed that watercourses now have a low flow rate, especially the unnavigable watercourses, such as in the Maas, Dijle and Demer basin. Here, preventive measures are already in place to keep the water as high as possible, possibly with weirs or valves.”

    The only good news: there is for the time being no danger to drinking water.

    The situation is not yet such that we have to take measures. But we will also closely monitor that position. We are more vigilant. Anyway it is not a good idea to waste water at any time of the year. Private citizens certainly should not have to wait for government action.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job