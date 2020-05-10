King Philippe to visit shops in Brussels on Sunday

Belgium’s King Phillip is expected for a visit four shops in the center of Brussels on Sunday, the day before the re-opening of stores in the country, as Belgium’s lockdown measures begin to gradually be lifted.

He will begin the tour at 3pm at the book shop “Tropismes”, followed by the coffee and tea shop “Cafés Delahaut”, then the art and design store “On And On”, and, finally, the children’s toy shop “The Grasshopper”.

During the visits, the King is expected to discuss with management and staff about the impact that the lockdown measures have had on their business, and what the future holds as the economy eventually recovers.

The Brussels Times