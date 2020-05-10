 
King Philippe to visit shops in Brussels on Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 10 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus infection rate on the rise in Germany...
A new prince is born in Luxembourg...
Maggie De Block: Life may never be the...
Over 1.7 million surgical masks distributed in Belgium...
Hundreds protest against lockdown in Switzerland...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 10 May 2020
    Coronavirus infection rate on the rise in Germany
    A new prince is born in Luxembourg
    Maggie De Block: Life may never be the same again
    Over 1.7 million surgical masks distributed in Belgium in past few days
    Hundreds protest against lockdown in Switzerland
    Rubens’ garden in Antwerp among winners of European Heritage Awards
    Coronavirus: 76 new deaths, 83 hospital admissions in 24 hours
    Cyclotourist found dead near border of the Netherlands
    Germany opens its borders for Mother’s Day
    King Philippe to visit shops in Brussels on Sunday
    Social aid agencies get €15 million extra from government
    Failure to follow the rules could mean a return to lockdown zero
    Minister puts his foot down: no visits to the Netherlands
    Groundwater levels in Flanders ‘low to very low’
    Belgium’s auto sector expects 20% drop in sales in 2020
    Quarter of Belgian healthcare lack protective equipment
    Up to 190,000 people could die in Africa if virus is not kept in check
    Europe Day celebrated without a public in Brussels
    Bart De Wever: second lockdown is not an option
    Uber posts 3 billion dollar loss amidst Coronavirus crisis
    View more

    King Philippe to visit shops in Brussels on Sunday

    Sunday, 10 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s King Phillip is expected for a visit four shops in the center of Brussels on Sunday, the day before the re-opening of stores in the country, as Belgium’s lockdown measures begin to gradually be lifted.

    He will begin the tour at 3pm at the book shop “Tropismes”, followed by the coffee and tea shop “Cafés Delahaut”, then the art and design store “On And On”, and, finally, the children’s toy shop “The Grasshopper”.

    During the visits, the King is expected to discuss with management and staff about the impact that the lockdown measures have had on their business, and what the future holds as the economy eventually recovers.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job