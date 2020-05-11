Mental health working group to advise Belgium’s government on deconfinement plan

A newly formed mental health working group will advice the group in charge of Belgium’s deconfinement plan (GEES), Professor Elke Van Hoof announced.

Their task will be to address the psychological aspect of the crisis. The GEES has been asking for support on mental health issues and the social impact of the crisis, Van Hoof says.

“We will use the field expertise, various recommendations already made in recent weeks. We will make an assessment to determine what is a priority. Then, we will give short and medium term recommendations.”

Van Hoof believes that communication is a critical aspect of the phase-out. However, “it is not always unambiguous, it [authorities’] make many calls for the public to take responsibility but does not take enough account of those who are most vulnerable.”

A large-scale survey is currently under-way in Belgium, France, The Netherlands and the UK on the impact of confinement on the psychological and social well-being of the population.

The Brussels Times