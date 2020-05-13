 
Belgium's Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:30 PM
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020
Phase 2: What changes from Monday?...
Brussels assizes court resumes on 25 May with...
European Commission moves to save summer tourism...
Belgian space telescopes to photograph the sun...
‘Diplomatic incident’: Luxembourg critical of Belgium’s nuclear plans...
    Belgium’s Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:30 PM

    Wednesday, 13 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The press conference following the National Security Council on Wednesday will start at 1:30 PM, according to the Belgian Prime Minister.

    Belgium’s National Security Council met on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM to discuss the next stage of the deconfinement strategy.

    At 1:30 PM, the press conference about whether or not Phase 2 can begin as planned from Monday 18 May, and what measures will be relaxed or going into force will be announced.

    The live stream, which will go live at that time, is available here:

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

