 
Socialist party suggest €750 bonus to essential workers
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 14 May, 2020
Latest News:
Top economist: ‘Let older people pay a corona...
Etterbeek to transform major roads into cycling streets...
Belgium in Brief: What Changed This Time?...
Coronavirus: safety issues in service voucher industry...
84% wants to keep teleworking after coronavirus crisis...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 14 May 2020
    Top economist: ‘Let older people pay a corona tax’ to support the young
    Etterbeek to transform major roads into cycling streets
    Belgium in Brief: What Changed This Time?
    Coronavirus: safety issues in service voucher industry
    84% wants to keep teleworking after coronavirus crisis
    UN warns of mental health pandemic caused by Covid-19 situation
    Socialist party suggest €750 bonus to essential workers
    Coronavirus: 60 new deaths, 81 hospital admissions in Belgium
    ‘Unlikely’ that world leaders will gather for UN General Assembly
    Companies face logjam later as employees postpone all holidays
    LGBTI: ‘long way to go towards equality’ in Europe
    Oil spill in port of Antwerp: mass disruptions 
    Belgian beach town unveils social-distancing cabins
    5% of Spanish population has been infected with coronavirus
    STIB drivers protest for fourth consecutive day
    Former Proximus boss accused of insider trading
    Belgium expects first million ordered masks on Friday
    Marriage sector sees little change despite relaxed measures
    How getting a haircut will work from Monday
    ‘Everything must be done’ to help Brussels Airport
    View more

    Socialist party suggest €750 bonus to essential workers

    Thursday, 14 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s francophone Socialist Party (PS) has relaunched a proposition of a €750 bonus for those who kept working throughout the lockdown in essential functions, as PS president Paul Magnette told francophone radio station Bel RTL on Thursday.

    A bill will be tabled in parliament to this effect, Magnette suggested. The premium could be paid by the employer and then be deductible from the corporation tax, he offered. “There could be a state intervention,” he mused.

    It is “fundamental” that we “thank and reward those who have worked during the crisis. Self-employed or employees, it doesn’t matter,” Magnette said. He also proposed a bonus €200 for “all those who are currently below the poverty line.”

    Related Articles

     

    “A major social crisis is looming,” according to Magnette. “We’re suddenly seeing an explosion in demand for food parcels,” he said, adding that “a different kind of public” is now coming to charity food places like Les Restos du Coeur. This new public includes students who can no longer rely on extra jobs in the hospitality industry.

    The €200 bonus for the most vulnerable is “a much-needed economic stimulus measure,” he continued. “It’s an investment with a return effect. Helping these people means enabling them to consume more locally, and therefore also helping our merchants. The person is going to spend these 200 euros, which then goes into the economy.”

    The PS had already called for such an economic stimulus at the end of April, when PS leader in the House of Representatives Ahmed Laaouej said as much in an interview with La Dernière Heure.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job