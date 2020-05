In Belgium, one person won 22,046.10 euros, while the jackpot of 72,969,058 euros was won this Friday at the EuroMillions, a transnational lottery, with players participating from nine European countries.

The jackpot’s five winning numbers were: 11 – 23 – 32 – 34 – 39

The two winning stars were: 1 – 6

The Brussels Times