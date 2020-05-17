 
Chihuahua is the thieves’ most popular dog breed
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 17 May, 2020
Latest News:
Chihuahua is the thieves’ most popular dog breed...
Belgium’s Prime Minister gets a chilly reception from...
Brussels Airlines announces cuts in destinations...
New paedophilia documentary casts shadow over Jean-Paul II...
One person wins 73 million EuroMillions jackpot...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 17 May 2020
    Chihuahua is the thieves’ most popular dog breed
    Belgium’s Prime Minister gets a chilly reception from hospital staff
    Brussels Airlines announces cuts in destinations
    New paedophilia documentary casts shadow over Jean-Paul II Centenary
    One person wins 73 million EuroMillions jackpot
    Socialist leader calls for new Belgian post-Corona recovery strategy
    New objects belonging to former prisoners found at Auschwitz
    Donald Trump announces new ‘super duper missile’
    ‘I don’t think I will be asked to be minister again,’ says Maggie De Block
    Italy reopens its borders on 3 June
    Researchers stress the need to draw lessons from the coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: Trump expects vaccine by year end
    Flanders to invest €2.2 billion in mobility and transport works
    Brussels Mobility launches new Park + Bike option for commuters
    No more soldiers patrolling Belgium’s streets from September
    Coronavirus: 47 new deaths bring total to over 9,000 in Belgium
    One in three bars and restaurants will not reopen following lockdown
    Belgium in second place in Europe for LGBTI rights
    Atomium calls for help, facing losses of €3 million
    Coronavirus: Belgian Pride 2020 cancelled
    View more

    Chihuahua is the thieves’ most popular dog breed

    Sunday, 17 May 2020
    "I'm ready for my close-up". © Barn Images

    In 2019, 338 dogs were reported stolen, two fewer than in 2018, according to the dog database dogID.

    The most popular breed among thieves was the chihuahua, according to Flemish minister for animal welfare Ben Weyts (N-VA), in response to a parliamentary question from Emmily Talpe (Open VLD). He also informed parliament that 181 of the dogs reported stolen were later reunited with their humans.

    The chihuahua, named after the Mexican province where the breed was thought to originate, was the most popular among thieves, perhaps because it is small in stature and easy to steal, as well as being in demand among city dwellers.

    In second place came the American Staffordshire terrier, which few would consider easy to steal. At number three was the Malinois, another breed not easily seen as docile.

    The top ten is completed by the keeshond or Dutch barge dog; the Yorkshire terrier, indelibly allied with the well-dressed elderly lady; the French bulldog; the German shepherd; the Siberian husky; the cross-bred mutt; and in tenth place the Jack Russell terrier.

    Meanwhile Weyts has intervened in a matter that has all of Flanders on tenterhooks: the matter of the kitten Lee, and the death sentence pronounced by the federal food safety agency.

    Lee is the pet of Selena Ali from Stabroek in , who until the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic was resident temporarily in Peru. On being repatriated to Belgium, she brought the kitten along.

    However Peru is considered a high-risk country for rabies, and the food agency, which is also responsible for animal health, ordered that the kitten be taken into custody and euthanised because it presents a risk of rabies.

    The owner’s lawyer insists that the kitten was vaccinated against rabies – an infection that is implacably fatal for humans and animals alike – in Peru, but the food agency refuses to accept assurances.

    Now supporters of Lee and her owner have protested against the euthanasia order, turning out on the streets in support of Lee’s owner, who with her cat has gone into hiding. The food agency has applied to court for a fine of €5,000 for every hour she fails to turn lee over to her fate.

    Lawyer Anthony Godfroid is now asking for the kitten to be allowed to spend time in quarantine in Belgium.

    Selena is 23 years old, and she is at the beginning of her professional life. Now a government agency asks no less than €5,000 per hour from such a young woman. That is €100,000 per day. They really want to destroy her. I think that’s inhuman.”

    As far as Weyts is concerned, the food safety agency is going too far.

    Article 1 of the Animal Welfare Act states that no one may commit acts that needlessly kill an animal,” he said.

    In this case, there is no need. The cat can perfectly well be quarantined. If there is an alternative path that avoids euthanasia, we should follow it.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job