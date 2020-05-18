 
Belgian sun: Highs of 27°C this week
Monday, 18 May, 2020
    Belgian sun: Highs of 27°C this week

    Monday, 18 May 2020
    Ice cream might be a wise choice. Credit: Pixabay

    Temperatures will once again pass the twenty-degree mark on Monday afternoon, kicking off a week of high temperatures across Belgium.

    Despite some possible clouds in the Ardennes, sunny weather should hold throughout the week with temperatures climbing to 27°C on Thursday, according to the latest forecast from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    Over the evening from Monday to Tuesday, skies will generally remain clear, with lows of 4°C in the Hautes Fagnes and 10°C by the sea.

    By Tuesday, the weather will once again be sunny with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will reach 24°C in the centre before dropping to between 7°C and 12°C in the evening.

    Temperatures will continue to rise on Wednesday, hitting 25°C in the centre and 19°C on the coast.

    On Thursday, temperatures will reach highs of 27°C in the centre and 22°C in the Haute Ardenne and on the coast.

    To wrap it all up, however, a storm could be possible during the evening and during the night from Thursday to Friday.

    The Brussels Times

