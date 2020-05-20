Three injured in Antwerp high street stabbing brawl

Antwerp’s high street was flooded with police and ambulances on Tuesday after a violent fight broke out between at least six people, three of whom were hospitalised with stab wounds.

At around 5:00 PM on Tuesday, police were alerted of the stabbing on the Meir, the busiest shopping street in the country.

Officers found three people with cuts and stab wounds, including one male who had been seriously injured at the hip, HLN reports.

Related News:

The three injured had to be hospitalised, with eyewitnesses telling the outlet that one victim who was stabbed in the stomach entered a shop and fell to the floor bleeding.

Three others, who fled the scene, were later arrested by police in the student district of the city, in the garage of a university building.

Police found an unspecified weapon during a sweep of the area surrounding the Meir, in an incident which comes on the second week of shops reopening after the lockdown.

All involved in the fight were males aged between 25 and 30 years old and police are still working to determine their relation to each other, according to De Standaard.

The Brussels Times