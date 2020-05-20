 
Three injured in Antwerp high street stabbing brawl
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: 42 new deaths, 58 hospital admissions in...
Coronavirus: possible transmission from mink to human...
Internet issues in Brussels resolved...
VRT poll: coronavirus measures losing support...
Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 aviation jobs...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 20 May 2020
    Coronavirus: 42 new deaths, 58 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Coronavirus: possible transmission from mink to human
    Internet issues in Brussels resolved
    VRT poll: coronavirus measures losing support
    Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 aviation jobs
    Belgium begins new drug trials on 50 Covid-19 patients
    Social agreement reached with service-cheques sector
    Coronavirus: British Labour Party cancels annual conference
    Three injured in Antwerp high street stabbing brawl
    Coronavirus: One in four intensive care patients did not survive
    World Health Assembly calls on WHO to evaluate the response to the coronavirus
    Most people follow rules on Brussels public transport
    Mosques remain closed during end of Ramadan feast
    European health experts underestimated coronavirus in February
    Coastal city sets up beach reservation system
    EU and Russia support WHO after Trump threats
    Coronavirus baby boom: Indonesia expects 420,000 more babies
    STIB bus driver tests positive for coronavirus
    Europe-wide protests against Shell as shareholders meet
    Over half of coronavirus patients say they caught virus at work: survey
    View more

    Three injured in Antwerp high street stabbing brawl

    Wednesday, 20 May 2020
    © Belga

    Antwerp’s high street was flooded with police and ambulances on Tuesday after a violent fight broke out between at least six people, three of whom were hospitalised with stab wounds.

    At around 5:00 PM on Tuesday, police were alerted of the stabbing on the Meir, the busiest shopping street in the country.

    Officers found three people with cuts and stab wounds, including one male who had been seriously injured at the hip, HLN reports.

    Related News:

     

    The three injured had to be hospitalised, with eyewitnesses telling the outlet that one victim who was stabbed in the stomach entered a shop and fell to the floor bleeding.

    Three others, who fled the scene, were later arrested by police in the student district of the city, in the garage of a university building.

    Police found an unspecified weapon during a sweep of the area surrounding the Meir, in an incident which comes on the second week of shops reopening after the lockdown.

    All involved in the fight were males aged between 25 and 30 years old and police are still working to determine their relation to each other, according to De Standaard.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job