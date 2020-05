For the first time this year, temperatures at Uccle’s measuring station rose above 25 degrees, making this Ascension Day the first official summer day of the year.

Om 15.20 uur in Ukkel 26,5°C. Eerste zomerdag van 2020. — Frank Deboosere (@frankdeboosere) May 21, 2020



“At 3.20 p.m. in Uccle 26.5°C. First summer day of 2020,” weatherman Frank Deboosere reported on Twitter. According to the RMI, it is officially a summer day when temperatures in Uccle exceed 25 degrees Celsius.

Last year the first summer day fell almost a month earlier: on April 22nd. And in 1939 temperatures rose above 25 degrees as early as 11 April.

