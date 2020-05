Belgium is in the midst the '"biggest repatriation operation" in its history as countries across the world seal the borders and airlines ground flights amid the coronavirus pandemic. © Belga

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has acknowledged that the country should be open to ‘air bridges’ between countries, providing they are done in the right way, and at the right time.

Patel – who added that the UK should be “leading the world” in reopening aviation – was responding to a question following the government’s broadcast explaining the latest measures to fight Coronavirus.

“The fact of the matter is I spoke in my statement, in my remarks earlier about the travel industry, the leisure sector, aviation, we’re at the forefront of a really dynamic aviation sector in our country,” said Patel. “Aviation is, in fact, the lifeblood when you think about it, keeping people moving but keeping goods moving as well. We will look at all options.”

The main focus of the briefing confirmed that anyone entering the UK from 8 June will have to self-isolate for 14 days or risk a fine of £1000.

“As the world begins to emerge from what we hope is the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, we must look to the future and protect the British public by reducing the risk of cases crossing our border,” explained Patel. “We are introducing these new measures now to keep the transmission rate down and prevent a devastating second wave,” she added.

A number of exceptions to the quarantine, however, will be allowed.

Road haulage and freight workers, to ensure the supply of goods is not impacted

Medical professionals who are travelling to help with the fight against coronavirus

Anyone moving from within the Common Travel Area, covering Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man

Seasonal Agricultural Workers who will self-isolate on the property where they are working