 
Flemish provinces issue warning of brush fires risk
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 May, 2020
Latest News:
Flemish provinces issue warning of brush fires risk...
WHO: Breastfeeding is safe...
Belgian hospitality industry will not reopen before 8...
Over 175,000 coronavirus deaths in Europe...
Belgium in Brief: No Beers Yet...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 28 May 2020
    Flemish provinces issue warning of brush fires risk
    WHO: Breastfeeding is safe
    Belgian hospitality industry will not reopen before 8 June
    Over 175,000 coronavirus deaths in Europe
    Belgium in Brief: No Beers Yet
    Survey shows increased non-compliance with Belgian containment measures
    Coronavirus: hundreds protest thinning budget of Belgian health services
    Tax online giants, says Belgian trade federation
    British Chamber of Commerce calls for detail and clarity on Brexit talks
    Coronavirus: 257 new infections, 47 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Shopping revives faster in strip malls, retail study shows
    An e-scooter rider ends up in the hospital every week
    Face masks: N-VA questions how Luxembourg supplier was chosen
    Brussels university will continue online lessons through 2021
    Peru removes last hope for wanted cat Lee
    EasyJet to cut 4,500 jobs
    Most European Commission staff prefer to work from home
    Coronavirus: Belgium receives €5,5 billion from EU recovery fund
    Steady increase in passengers on Belgian public transport
    Brussels sex worker hotel reopens because of ‘unclear regulations’
    View more

    Flemish provinces issue warning of brush fires risk

    Thursday, 28 May 2020
    Stock photo © PxHere

    All five provinces of the Flemish region have issued a Code Orange for the danger of brush fires.

    The alarm had already been raised in Antwerp and Limburg provinces, which have extensive areas of heath and grassland which are susceptible to fire. The other provinces – East and West Flanders and Flemish Brabant – have now followed suit.

    High temperatures, no precipitation and a moderate to strong east wind are expected in the coming days,” said Jeroen Denaeghel of the Agency for Nature and Forestry (ANB). “And that’s a dangerous cocktail for fire hazards.”

    Code Orange is the second-highest state of alarm. Nature areas remain open, but both staff and visitors are asked to observe a number of additional precautions, he said.

    Code Orange means that you are still allowed in the nature reserves, but we ask that you definitely do not smoke or make a fire, and do not let children play unsupervised. Visitors must also be vigilant and signal anything suspicious, while we man the fire towers.”

    The nature areas are only closed down in the event the alarm passes to Code Red.

    Last week farmers across Flanders were ordered not to use water pumped out of water courses to irrigate their crops because the water table is currently so low.

    For the fourth consecutive year, Flanders is facing a severe drought. We are heading towards a water shortage,” said Matteo De Vos, expert in ecological agriculture at Greenpeace Belgium. “Will this shortage of water finally make our politicians understand that we are not taking global warming, the main cause of the increase in heat and drought, seriously? We hope so.”

    The water shortage even found its way to the doorsteps of the wealthy suburban areas of Hoeilaart, Tervuren and Overijse, where the fire service distributed drinking water after taps dried up. The situation was later restored.

    But more is to come, the ANB forecasts.

    Denaeghel cannot yet say how long Code Orange will remain in force for the whole of Flanders. “That will depend on weather conditions. We evaluate the alarm phases from day to day. But when I look at the weather forecast, I think it will definitely take days.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times