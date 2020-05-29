 
Traffic chaos as truck with 32 live cows tilts over
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 29 May, 2020
Latest News:
Traffic chaos as truck with 32 live cows...
Supreme Council for Health steps in to defend...
France wants to reopen borders from 15 June...
Belgium 5th most attractive European country for foreign...
Belgian hospitality sector expects 45% fewer clients when...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 29 May 2020
    Traffic chaos as truck with 32 live cows tilts over
    Supreme Council for Health steps in to defend Sciensano
    France wants to reopen borders from 15 June
    Belgium 5th most attractive European country for foreign investors
    Belgian hospitality sector expects 45% fewer clients when reopening
    Brussels hospital sets up coronavirus drive-thru testing site
    Belgium in Brief: No Beers Yet
    Coronavirus: 257 new infections, 47 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Belgians more pessimistic than the average European
    Dozen hybrid buses pulled from service after one explodes
    Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre becomes mostly car-free
    De Lijn’s occupancy rate climbs to 30%
    Brussels Airlines layoff talks to continue Tuesday
    People can likely visit more than 4 others from 8 June
    Belgium on track for sunniest spring in recorded history
    Antwerp and Zeebrugge ports close to fusion deal
    How all pupils will return to school in Belgium
    €150,000 boost for Brussels cultural sector
    Flemish researcher wins funding from Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
    Port of Antwerp moves to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
    View more

    Traffic chaos as truck with 32 live cows tilts over

    Friday, 29 May 2020
    © Belga

    The E17 highway awoke to chaos on Friday after a truck transporting live cows tilted over near Ghent, leading to serious disruptions and to a second crash hours later.

    The truck carrying 32 cows tilted over at around 3:00 AM on Friday, with reports indicating that several animals died as a result of the incident.

    A second crash between at least two trucks took place shortly before 7:00 AM at the tail of the ensuing traffic jam, with officials reporting injuries among those involved.

    The incident led to traffic jams near Gentbrugge, which started adding up at around 6:00 AM, with officials at the Flemish Traffic Centre said drivers would wake up to a “very difficult” morning rush hour.

    A single lane on the road remains open to traffic, with traffic officials saying there were already 5 kilometres of traffic jams in the direction of Kortrijk by 6:00 AM.

    The animals involved in the accident must be transported off-site, a complex operation which can take up to several hours.

    The traffic centre encourages motorists to avoid the E17 and take alternative routes instead, advising those driving to Ghent to pass through Brussels and those heading to the coast from Antwerp to take the E34.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times