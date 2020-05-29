 
Traffic fines are being paid faster since digitalisation
Friday, 29 May, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The number of people who paid their traffic fines spontaneously in Belgium rose to 93% in 2019, the Federal Public Justice Service (SPF Justice) and the Federal Police announced on Friday.

    Of the nearly 5 million fines issued in 2019, the vast majority of offenders paid their fines spontaneously after receiving notice of the infraction and payment proposal.

    With the processing of fines going digital, the overall number of letters sent has declined by 10%, from 7,8 million in 2018 to 7,1 million in 2019.

    A new payment order system set up this year allows Federal Public Finance Service (FPS Finance) to organise a forced execution of the amount due. This step encourages offenders to pay on time. In the absence of payment or appeal, the FPS Finance can, for example, deduct the amount of the fine from the reimbursement of any taxes that may be due.

    Justice Minister Koen Geens emphasised the impact of the new system in reducing the workload of the police, the administration and the public prosecutor’s offices.

    Federal Highway Police director Koen Ricour discussed the automation process. “Although this strengthens our fight for road safety, we must not lose sight of the fact that speeding remains one of the main causes of accidents and this shows that we must continue our efforts,” he said.

    “This automation project also allows more police officers to be deployed in the field for road safety. People are paying faster and more often, but I would prefer them to drive slower,” he added.

    The Brussels Times