    Walloon tourism sector needs €6.5 million in aid, Minister says

    Monday, 01 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Walloon Minister for Tourism, Valérie De Bue, proposed an emergency support programme for the Walloon tourism sector during the lockdown, which would cost €6.5 million.

    The plan is comprised of six aid measures, including specific subsidies (€3.23 million) for the introduction of compulsory health measures for tourist accommodation and attractions, which will be granted based occupancy rates or the number of rooms.

    “The tourism sector is an important player in the Walloon economic system. It is essential to provide it with crisis support with adapted and specific aid,” said De Bue. “This programme represents more than €6,500,000. It is a first step to enable it to start the 2020 tourist season,” she added.

    Related News:

     

    Other support concerns maintenance costs for tourist attractions during the closure period, to be calculated on the basis of the rate of attendance, with a minimum amount of €1,000 and a maximum of €200,000, the Walloon Government said.

    The social tourism associations will also receive aid to survive the lockdown period, with a planned budget of €830,000.

    Additionally, a grant to tourist operators who normally organise regional tourism events is proposed in the plan, calculated on the basis of expenditure and capped at €6,000, €15,000, €20,000 or €25,000, depending on the impact on tourism.

    Finally, the plan includes an increase in subsidies for the Maisons du Tourisme and the provision of a campaign to promote Walloon tourism and its mass distribution to all tourist operators.

    The Brussels Times