TUI to gradually reopen shops from 9 June...

Tour operator TUI will gradually start opening its shops again from 9 June after the closure imposed because of the coronavirus crisis, the group announced on Tuesday.

18 shops will reopen on the first day, and by 16 June, the group’s 105 shops will open its doors to customers again.

The demand for holidays has increased rapidly in recent days, thanks to positive signals concerning travelling abroad during the summer holidays, according to TUI.

“People are starting to think about the big holidays that will start in a few weeks, or they are already looking forward to the winter holidays,” the group said.

“On 14 March we closed the doors of our travel agencies to protect our customers and employees. Since then, the service has been assured via e-mail and telephone contact, but we notice a need for personal contact and a face-to-face conversation with the customer,” Inge Goedefroo, Head of Retail TUI Belgium said in a press release.

“Additionally, we see that people are becoming increasingly familiar with the security measures. Reason enough for us to reopen our shops in phases,” she added.

The shops that will reopen will have to respect the necessary measures to stop the spread of the virus, such as limiting the number of people allowed in the shops at a time, and respecting the 1.5 metres of social distance.

A plexiglass screen will be installed in every shop, the necessary signage will be placed on the floor, and hand sanitiser gels will be available.

TUI has cancelled all its flights and city trip holidays until 18 June.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times