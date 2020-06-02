 
TUI to gradually reopen shops from 9 June
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 June, 2020
Latest News:
TUI to gradually reopen shops from 9 June...
Coronavirus: Belgium may test contacts of infected citizens...
De Lijn buses will cross the Dutch border...
Belgians begin to kiss and shake hands again...
Coronavirus: hospital visits allowed again...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 June 2020
    TUI to gradually reopen shops from 9 June
    Coronavirus: Belgium may test contacts of infected citizens twice
    De Lijn buses will cross the Dutch border again
    Belgians begin to kiss and shake hands again
    Coronavirus: hospital visits allowed again
    ‘Please, I can’t breathe’ tag poses safety issue, says Belgian Rail
    Flanders will contribute €35 million to support De Lijn
    ‘Astounding’: fox makes off with handbag after sneaking into Brussels home
    Coronavirus: decrease in Belgium’s population growth expected in 2020
    Vlaams Belang outspends political rivals on Facebook advertising
    Convicted terrorist among seven suspects in Belgian teen’s kidnapping
    What Belgium’s National Security Council will discuss tomorrow
    EU condemns ‘abuse of power’ in George Floyd killing
    Brussels’ cyclists grow in numbers, study shows
    Belgium in Brief: The End Of The Commute As We Know It
    Peru says wanted cat Lee is ‘welcome’ to return
    Italian Ambassador calls for inspiration from Europe’s Founding Fathers
    Petition launched to remove all statues of Leopold II in Brussels
    Call for European climate pact ahead of recovery summit
    Coronavirus: flu vaccination extra important this year
    View more

    TUI to gradually reopen shops from 9 June

    Tuesday, 02 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Tour operator TUI will gradually start opening its shops again from 9 June after the closure imposed because of the coronavirus crisis, the group announced on Tuesday.

    18 shops will reopen on the first day, and by 16 June, the group’s 105 shops will open its doors to customers again.

    The demand for holidays has increased rapidly in recent days, thanks to positive signals concerning travelling abroad during the summer holidays, according to TUI.

    “People are starting to think about the big holidays that will start in a few weeks, or they are already looking forward to the winter holidays,” the group said.

    Related News:

     

    “On 14 March we closed the doors of our travel agencies to protect our customers and employees. Since then, the service has been assured via e-mail and telephone contact, but we notice a need for personal contact and a face-to-face conversation with the customer,” Inge Goedefroo, Head of Retail TUI Belgium said in a press release.

    “Additionally, we see that people are becoming increasingly familiar with the security measures. Reason enough for us to reopen our shops in phases,” she added.

    The shops that will reopen will have to respect the necessary measures to stop the spread of the virus, such as limiting the number of people allowed in the shops at a time, and respecting the 1.5 metres of social distance.

    A plexiglass screen will be installed in every shop, the necessary signage will be placed on the floor, and hand sanitiser gels will be available.

    TUI has cancelled all its flights and city trip holidays until 18 June.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times