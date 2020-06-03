 
Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 4:00 PM
Wednesday, 03 June, 2020
New e-commerce hub will bring 500 jobs to...
Slow and gradual restart of Walloon airports detailed...
Thalys to operate 20% of trains from 9...
Pope Francis condemns George Floyd death and violent...
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 4:00 PM

    Wednesday, 03 June 2020
    The press conference following the National Security Council on Wednesday will start at 4:00 PM, according to the Belgian Prime Minister.

    Belgium’s National Security Council met on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM to discuss the next stage of the deconfinement strategy.

    At 4:00 PM, the press conference about whether or not Phase 3 can begin as planned from Monday 8 June, and what measures could be relaxed or going into force will be announced.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times