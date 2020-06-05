McDonald’s starts table service in all Belgian restaurants...

Customers looking for McDonald’s in Belgium will be in for a markedly different experience when stores reopen after table service becomes the norm for the company.

From 8 June, the American fast-food giant will join restaurants across the country in opening its doors to customers again. The new safety procedures – which come alongside broader rules for the country in general – will see customers served at the table, the company announced.

“The safety procedures are applied in our 87 restaurants,” explains Stephan De Brouwer, Managing Director of McDonald’s Belgium. From now on, customers will be able to place their orders at the terminals, which will be cleaned and disinfected before each use. Afterwards, they will be served at the table.

In April, McDonald’s already announced the reopening of the drive-through areas of stores in Belgium, with new measures to fight the ongoing spread of Coronavirus.

Orders will be handled with additional safety measures, and customers will be asked to pay with contactless or electronic where possible. Inside the stores, social distancing will be put into effect for all staff, and employees will be given a personal mouth mask and gloves.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees is more than ever our top priority. Thanks to the adapted measures, we can once again welcome our employees to a safe workplace and serve our customers,” De Brouwer added.

This opening of stores could also decrease the likelihood of a repeat of one of the more strange stories of the lockdown, when a Belgian mother and daughter went briefly viral after making a cardboard car to get their meal from the drive-through. See the video below:

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times