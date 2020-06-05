McDonald’s starts table service in all Belgian restaurants...

“The safety procedures are applied in our 87 restaurants,” explains Stephan De Brouwer, Managing Director of McDonald’s Belgium. From now on, customers will be able to place their orders at the terminals, which will be cleaned and disinfected before each use. Afterwards, they will be served at the table.
Orders will be handled with additional safety measures, and customers will be asked to pay with contactless or electronic where possible. Inside the stores, social distancing will be put into effect for all staff, and employees will be given a personal mouth mask and gloves.
“The health and safety of our customers and employees is more than ever our top priority. Thanks to the adapted measures, we can once again welcome our employees to a safe workplace and serve our customers,” De Brouwer added.