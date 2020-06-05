 
McDonald’s starts table service in all Belgian restaurants
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 June, 2020
Latest News:
1 in 2 Belgians avoided specialist care during...
McDonald’s starts table service in all Belgian restaurants...
No substantial progress in post-Brexit talks, says EU...
Financial relief for SMEs and self-employed extended...
Speed limited to 100km/h on Brussels ring road...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 June 2020
    1 in 2 Belgians avoided specialist care during lockdown
    McDonald’s starts table service in all Belgian restaurants
    No substantial progress in post-Brexit talks, says EU negotiator
    Financial relief for SMEs and self-employed extended
    Speed limited to 100km/h on Brussels ring road from September
    New law will make maternity leave 15 weeks for all
    Travel outside of Europe remains at least a month away
    Maddie McCann development gives family of toddler Liam new hope
    2020 marks warmest May on record
    Ryanair will resume over 90 Belgian routes from 1 July
    Dutch PM changes opinion on controversial Zwarte Piet
    Belgium in Brief: How To Visit A Restaurant
    Illegal logging up by 150% amid coronavirus lockdowns
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Coronavirus: 140 new cases, number in hospital down to 700
    Divorce rates will climb as lockdown lifts, lawyers say
    Diversity audit for Brussels fire brigade
    Cheat-sheet: The new rules for customers returning to bars
    Leopold II statue defaced at Africa Museum
    Wanted cat Lee can be flown to Peru and back
    View more

    McDonald’s starts table service in all Belgian restaurants

    Friday, 05 June 2020
    Credit: wikicommons

    Customers looking for McDonald’s in Belgium will be in for a markedly different experience when stores reopen after table service becomes the norm for the company.

    From 8 June, the American fast-food giant will join restaurants across the country in opening its doors to customers again. The new safety procedures – which come alongside broader rules for the country in general – will see customers served at the table, the company announced.

    “The safety procedures are applied in our 87 restaurants,” explains Stephan De Brouwer, Managing Director of McDonald’s Belgium. From now on, customers will be able to place their orders at the terminals, which will be cleaned and disinfected before each use. Afterwards, they will be served at the table.

    Related News

     

    In April, McDonald’s already announced the reopening of the drive-through areas of stores in Belgium, with new measures to fight the ongoing spread of Coronavirus.

    Orders will be handled with additional safety measures, and customers will be asked to pay with contactless or electronic where possible. Inside the stores, social distancing will be put into effect for all staff, and employees will be given a personal mouth mask and gloves.

    “The health and safety of our customers and employees is more than ever our top priority. Thanks to the adapted measures, we can once again welcome our employees to a safe workplace and serve our customers,” De Brouwer added.

    This opening of stores could also decrease the likelihood of a repeat of one of the more strange stories of the lockdown, when a Belgian mother and daughter went briefly viral after making a cardboard car to get their meal from the drive-through. See the video below:

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times