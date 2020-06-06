Coronavirus: 26 hospital admissions, deaths down to 15 in a day

165 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Thursday.

That number, twice as high as yesterday’s, brings the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 59,072. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

123 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 26 live in Wallonia, and 16 live in Brussels.

26 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 78 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 645.

Of the patients in hospital, 121 are in the intensive care unit, which is a further decrease of 16 patients.

Since March 15, a total of 16,190 patients have been declared recovered and discharged from hospital.

15 new deaths have been reported, of which five occurred in hospitals, and were confirmed cases. Ten of the deaths were reported by residential care centres, all of which were confirmed by a test.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,580, of which 48% occurred in hospitals, 50% in residential care centres, 0.5% in other care facilities, and 0.6% at home or elsewhere.

The hospital deaths are all confirmed Covid-19 cases. Of the deaths in residential care centres, 26% are confirmed cases, and 74% are suspected ones.

Yesterday, at the weekly press conference given to present the latest figures, crisis centre spokesperson Dr Yves Van Laethem said the tendency now for all indicators is positive. “We can now go outside safely.”

However as the country prepares for a new relaxation of the lockdown from Monday, he urged continued caution, especially as regards distancing and hygiene, particularly hand hygiene.

“Don’t exaggerate, because that would be counter-productive. And continue to protect the most vulnerable,” he advised.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times