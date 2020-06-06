 
Flanders expects €6,5 billion budget deficit this year
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 06 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: About 7% of Belgians have antibodies in...
France: Over one million people use new tracing...
Flanders expects €6,5 billion budget deficit this year...
China slams Facebook’s State media measures...
Average age of people hospitalised for the coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 06 June 2020
    Coronavirus: About 7% of Belgians have antibodies in their blood
    France: Over one million people use new tracing app
    Flanders expects €6,5 billion budget deficit this year
    China slams Facebook’s State media measures
    Average age of people hospitalised for the coronavirus is 71 years
    Belgium extends financial relief for SMEs and the self-employed
    Brussels prosecution demands one year prison for police officer who beat up refugee
    George Floyd’s blood is on Europe’s hands, too
    Coronavirus: 26 hospital admissions, deaths down to 15 in a day in Belgium
    Coronavirus: construction firms fear more bankruptcies lie ahead
    Brussels has a tourism relaunch plan ready for the deconfinement
    Ghent university scraps 400 exam papers after fraud is discovered
    Coronavirus: Mobile teams prepare to tackle super-spreaders
    Businesses who claimed lockdown compensation illegally must repay €10 million
    Missing Maddie McCann case development gives hope to other families of missing children
    New law will make maternity leave 15 weeks for all
    Spain continues deconfinement from Monday
    €25.5 million more for coronavirus measures in Flemish schools
    Brussels approves ‘static’ Black Lives Matter protest
    1 in 2 Belgians avoided specialist care during lockdown
    View more

    Flanders expects €6,5 billion budget deficit this year

    Saturday, 06 June 2020
    © Belga

    The Flemish budget deficit should amount to 6,5 billion euros this year, according to latest estimates by the office of Finance Minister Matthias Diependaele.

    On 10 April, the projected deficit was 4,14 billion euros.

    Initially the Flemish Government had announced a projected deficit of 432 million euros in what was to have been the only legislative year in which the budget was not expected to be balanced.

    The crisis linked to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has deepened the hole: after the first weeks of confinement, a budget assessment done in early April by the Government came up with a 4,14 billion-euro deficit, with the cost of measures taken by the Government to cushion the effect of the crisis estimated at 2,5 billion euros, based on a lockdown extended to 3 May.

    Since then Flanders has had to review its accounting, and it now expects a deficit of 6,5 billion euros.
    The new estimate takes into account forecasts published on Friday by the Planning Office, which show the Belgian economy contracting by 10.6% this year. It also includes a revision of federal allocations that will deprive Flanders of 2,1 billion euros.

    This revision could, in principle, be done in 2021 but the minister did not see any need to postpone the problem to next year, according to his office.

    The Brussels Times