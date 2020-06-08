Lockdown: Belgian trains more punctual than last year...

Train punctuality was significantly higher in May 2020 (95.3%) than in the same period in 2019 (89.4%), according to the latest figures available on Infrabel’s open data platform.

While the lockdown likely played an important role, there was nevertheless a slight decrease in punctuality in May, compared to April 2020 (97.2%).

The latest figures also indicate that 1.5% of trains were cancelled, representing 1,609 trains, compared with 2.9% in May 2019, and 1.1% in April 2020.

In May 2020, 35.9% of delays were attributable to third parties, 32.8% to the Belgian train company SNCB, 26.7% to the network manager Infrabel, and the rest to other rail operators, according to the figures.

Concerning cancellations of trains, in 45.8% of cases third parties were responsible, SNCB in 29.6% of them, and Infrabel in 20.6%. The last 4% were attributed to “others.”

Among the most important incidents on the network in May was the bomb alert at Brussels Central station on 5 May. This incident caused a cumulative delay of 4,518 minutes, and the cancellation of 88 trains.

Additionally, an incident with a person on the tracks on line 161 in the municipality of Mont-Saint-Guibert in the Walloon Brabant province, on 28 May, also caused a cumulative 2,615-minute delay, and resulted in the cancellation of 78 trains.

