Telephone help leaves citizens with incomplete tax returns...

People needing help completing their tax returns can contact the Federal Public Finance Service (FPS Finance) only by phone this year, which resulted in some incomplete data, the FPS said on Monday.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, people can reach FPS Finance for help only via a telephone session, which results in a report with all the codes and corresponding amounts.

About 100,000 reports have been sent, according to spokesperson Francis Adyns. It is not yet known how many of them contain errors.

The FPS Finance has announced that it will send out new reports very soon and that citizens should not take the previous reports into consideration.

The Brussels Times