Tourist boats return to Bruges canals...

A tourist boat sailed through the canals of Bruges again for the first time in three months.

“We didn’t know that the boats would sail out again for the first time today and we’re surprised that we’re the first,” said a couple from Keerbergen (Flemish Brabant). “We rarely do city trips, and normally we would be walking through Scottish nature at this time. But under the given circumstances, that of course wasn’t possible,” they said.

Currently, only one tourist boat company is operating in Bruges, sending out only one or two boats with a maximum of 20 passengers each, with face masks being mandatory.

“We don’t have high expectations,” said Jos Michielsen of Klein Venetië, the company operating the boats. “It’s still calm in the city, and the borders will only reopen on Monday,” he reminded.

“But we are mainly happy that we can sail again,” said Michielsen, adding that “the closing lasted long enough.”

The Brussels Times