Bubble of 50 for summer camps will not be expanded

The bubble of a maximum of 50 children decided for the summer camps will not be modified, Valérie Glatigny, Minister for Youth in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, said on Tuesday.

She pointed this out to the authors of a petition, which collected more than 18,000 signatures, who called for flexibility in this matter, her cabinet said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Minister organised a video conference with the parents to speak about the initiative of the petition for the expansion of camps and contact bubbles.

Representatives of Scouts and Guides federations organising the camps, as well as Erika Vlieghe, the Chair of the Group of Experts for the Exit Strategy (GEES), also participated in this meeting.

Related News:

On this occasion, “it was recalled that the number of 50 children per bubble, set out in a ministerial decree, was based on a health logic, and was the result of consultation with the experts of the GEES and youth organizations,” Glatigny’s statement said.

“The rules for the organisation of the camps, which are identical throughout the country, provide for avoiding contact between bubbles of 50,” the statement said. “If, however, for compelling reasons, contact between bubbles was necessary (such as for a child’s visit to the doctor, care after an accident, etc.), the rules of social distancing must be applied,” it added.

The Brussels Times