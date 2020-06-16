Bubble of 50 for summer camps will not be expanded

On this occasion, “it was recalled that the number of 50 children per bubble, set out in a ministerial decree, was based on a health logic, and was the result of consultation with the experts of the GEES and youth organizations,” Glatigny’s statement said.
“The rules for the organisation of the camps, which are identical throughout the country, provide for avoiding contact between bubbles of 50,” the statement said. “If, however, for compelling reasons, contact between bubbles was necessary (such as for a child’s visit to the doctor, care after an accident, etc.), the rules of social distancing must be applied,” it added.