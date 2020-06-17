 
Hundreds of tips pour in on ‘Killers of Brabant’ mystery suspect
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020
Latest News:
Hundreds of tips pour in on ‘Killers of...
Government agrees rescue plan for Aviapartner...
Racism on social media in Belgium triples since...
Proximus CEO intervenes in diversity debate with tweet...
Norwegian resumes 76 routes in Europe...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 17 June 2020
    Hundreds of tips pour in on ‘Killers of Brabant’ mystery suspect
    Government agrees rescue plan for Aviapartner
    Racism on social media in Belgium triples since 2015
    Proximus CEO intervenes in diversity debate with tweet supporting Telenet
    Norwegian resumes 76 routes in Europe
    ‘Only option’ to solve Belgium’s government puzzle rejected
    Coronavirus makes plans for free public transport in Brussels uncertain
    Man who tried to strangle daughter with USB cable gets 10 years in prison
    Inflation in eurozone hits a four year low
    Belgium in Brief: Are We Getting Rail Passes?
    Two more Brussels classes close after pupils test positive for coronavirus
    De Block accused of passive attitude towards coronavirus vaccine
    Mobility minister insists on free Rail Passes for those who apply
    World pays birthday tribute to Eddy Merckx, 75
    Vlaams Belang calls for enquiry into Belgium’s corona mistakes
    Brussels installs 40 extra speed cameras to enforce 30 km/h zone
    Coronavirus: 24 hospital admissions, 57 discharged in Belgium
    Police break up crowds at Belgium’s first Dunkin’ opening
    Ruling parties to meet with Wilmès in Belgian government formation puzzle
    Life-saving coronavirus drug ‘promising’ for Belgium, state virologist says
    View more

    Hundreds of tips pour in on ‘Killers of Brabant’ mystery suspect

    Wednesday, 17 June 2020
    Investigators spread this photo on Tuesday. Credit: Federal Police

    Federal investigators received hundreds of tips in a single day following a public appeal for help to identify a mystery man suspected of being key to the decades-old Killers of Brabant case.

    Police on Tuesday released a photo of an armed man, asking members of the public for any information on the individual.

    On Wednesday police said they had already received 120 call-ins with potential tips, HLN reports.

    Related News:

     

    All tips received so far will be examined, the police said, declining to provide any details on the information they received.

    The photo published by investigators is dated March 13, 1982, and shows a blonde man carrying an assault weapon in a wooded area.

    Investigators said the man in the picture is carrying a 12-calibre shotgun manufactured by the Italian brand Franchi.

    In a separate appeal to the public launched in 2018, which remains online, investigators are calling for tips regarding a vehicle which got a new paint job after being stolen and a man with an eye-catching birthmark. 

    The new photo is latest attempt by police to identify the members of a criminal gang — known as The Mad Killers of Brabant in Wallonia or the Gang of Nivelles in Flanders— thought to be behind a string of murderous raids and burglaries that killed a combined 28 people.

    At the beginning of the year, police said that hundreds of Belgians would be DNA tested as investigators sought a match to two DNA samples in the file, in a major push to break open the case, which has remained unresolved in the 1980s.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times