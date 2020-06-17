Coronavirus: finance minister urged to delay tax return deadline

Belgium’s largest union is calling on finance authorities to push back the deadline for citizen’s tax returns to October, citing several reports of irregularities and issues encountered by members.

Tax returns are set to be filed by 30 June at the latest, but the CSC/ACV union is urging Finance Minister Alexandre De Croo to agree to an exceptional delay.

The union’s request is backed by Flemish seniors association OKRA, with both groups saying that usual support services for filing tax returns were unavailable due to the coronavirus lockdown, with many administration offices closed.

The associations said that they had received several reports from members who were worried because they had not been able to complete their tax returns yet.

Additionally, OKRA and CSC/ACV said that the lockdown also caused a delay in the sending of tax documents such as pension slips.

The groups are therefore calling on financial authorities to give residents and extra four months to file their taxes, by exceptionally pushing back the deadline to the end of October 2020.

The Brussels Times