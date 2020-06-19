 
Showers and clear skies to interchange this weekend
Friday, 19 June, 2020
    Friday, 19 June 2020
    Showers and clear skies to interchange this weekend
    Showers and clear skies to interchange this weekend

    Friday, 19 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Friday afternoon will be sunny, although sometimes wet, between 17°C and 22°C. The weekend promises to be just as variable, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) announced.

    Clouds will dissipate more widely on Friday evening but will increase again after midnight. However, the weather is expected to remain generally dry besides a few showers. Temperature will drop to 5°C in the Hautes Fagnes and to 12°C in the plains.

    Saturday morning will be partly cloudy with already some showers in the south-east of the country. In the afternoon, a few showers may also occur in the other regions.

    Maximum temperatures will be between 17°C in the Hautes Fagnes and 22°C in the centre of the country.

    The wind will generally be light. In the evening, a few showers will still be possible, drying up during the night. At the end of the night, cloud cover will increase from the west but the weather should still remain dry. The minima will vary between 8°C in the High Ardennes and 14°C in the plains.

    On Sunday morning, the east will clear up, while the west will be more overcast. Light rainfall will still be possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise to 19°C or even 23°C, with moderate winds.

