A travelling drive-in cinema will be launched in Belgium this summer in a bid by three entertainment firms to bring the industry out of its coronavirus slump.

Belgian cinema chain Kinepolis announced Friday that it would be taking a massive LED screen on a country-wide tour throughout July and August.

The Kinepolis On Tour will be parked in different locations in the country big enough to fit “the world’s largest LED screen” and to allow for the set-up of a drive-in.

The initiative, launched jointly with public broadcaster VRT and Antwerp production company Geronimo, will allow Kinepolis to restart operations amid continuing uncertainty about when and how operations can restart after the lockdown.

BIG NEWS 🙌 We komen uit ons kot met de meest buitengewone drive-in beleving van deze zomer. Bekijk films in een uniek… Posted by Kinepolis Belgium on Thursday, June 18, 2020

“We have selected unusual places (…) for you to fully enjoy the cinematic experience from the comfort of your car — in your own [social] bubble with friends and family,” Kinepolis said in a statement.

So far, the cinema chain has announced two screenings in locations which will be transformed into a drive-in cinema for a few days, De Standaard reports.

The first screening will take place in Maldegem, a municipality some 17km east of Bruges and a second one just by the centuries-old Alden Biesen Castle in Bilzen, near the eastern Dutch border.

In May, music festival organisers also announced that they would be launching a drive-in festival to curtail the lockdown’s ban on mass events in Belgium, set to last until the end of August.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times