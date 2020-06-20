 
Test Achats reports surge in complaints against airlines
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 June, 2020
Latest News:
Test Achats reports surge in complaints against airlines...
Coronavirus: The world has entered a “dangerous phase,”...
Blood type has a role in Covid severity,...
Continued high death toll in United States as...
Coronavirus-Belgium: About 600 health care workers hospitalised since...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 20 June 2020
    Test Achats reports surge in complaints against airlines
    Coronavirus: The world has entered a “dangerous phase,” WHO warns
    Blood type has a role in Covid severity, study shows
    Continued high death toll in United States as 705 people die from Coronavirus on Friday
    Coronavirus-Belgium: About 600 health care workers hospitalised since mid-March
    Billy the wolf, hit by a bus near Turnhout, but survives the accident
    Coronavirus: 74 new cases, two new deaths since yesterday
    2020 will be a difficult year for Belgian brewers, and disaster looms
    Telling the truth in a post-truth world
    Weekly testing will cost Belgian football league 650,000 EUR
    European Council on recovery fund ends in disagreement
    Criminal investigation into government masks contract
    New VRT CEO faces savings and stiff competition
    Saint-Josse will allow sex work again, except on Sundays
    Online sexual exploitation of children spikes during lockdown
    Ticket checks resume on Belgian trains for the first time in weeks
    Coronavirus: Sciensano stops publishing weekend figures
    Drive-in cinema coming to Belgium this summer
    Government and SNCB reach agreement on free rail pass
    Sex worker sues Saint-Josse for banning prostitution
    View more

    Test Achats reports surge in complaints against airlines

    Saturday, 20 June 2020
    © Belga

    Test Achats has registered a 30% increase in complaints related to air travel since the start of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the consumer association reported on Friday.

    So far Test Achats has registered over 20,000 complaints, mainly against Ryanair (26.6%), TUI (21.1%) and Brussels Airlines (17.7%).

    Consumers continue to experience problems as air travel is again authorised in some European countries, Test Achats noted. Many people also want to cancel their flights, mainly for fear of infection.

    Some airlines are still refusing to reimburse passengers whose flights have been cancelled and vouchers take a long time to arrive, “even though the law is clear and should therefore be applied correctly by the airlines,” the association stressed.

    Recently, Test Achats has also been receiving complaints about attractive prices which are cancelled within a very short time, sometimes just minutes after the reservation is confirmed. Companies then try to force a voucher on travellers instead of fulfilling their obligation to reimburse them promptly or propose an alternative flight at no extra cost, added Test Achats, which denounced these as “unacceptable practices.”

    It called on the government to quickly conduct the investigation announced by Communication Minister Nathalie Muylle.

    The Brussels Times