Man attempts to run over person in Wallonia twice

A man in his thirties was held by police on Friday evening after making two attempts to run over an acquaintance in the village square at Thy-le-Château (Walcourt), the Office of the Namur Public Prosecutor indicated on Saturday.

The intended victim, who was having a drink on a terrace when the incident occurred, was able to avoid the vehicle and sustained no injuries.

The driver was held and brought before an investigating judge.

According to the Namur prosecutor’s office, he had called the police a few days earlier in an advanced stage of inebriation to say he was going to deal with the intended victim.

