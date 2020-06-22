 
Airlines ground several Charleroi flights over border restrictions
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 June, 2020
Latest News:
Airlines ground several Charleroi flights over border restrictions...
Leopold II statue defaced again after clean-up...
Speaker Dewael on Congo commission: apologies are not...
Thousands demonstrate against lockdown measures in the Netherlands...
Bruges mayor leaves hospital after knife attack...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 June 2020
    Airlines ground several Charleroi flights over border restrictions
    Leopold II statue defaced again after clean-up
    Speaker Dewael on Congo commission: apologies are not enough
    Thousands demonstrate against lockdown measures in the Netherlands
    Bruges mayor leaves hospital after knife attack
    Police break up crowds of hundreds in Ixelles and Anderlecht
    Man attempts to run over person in Wallonia twice
    New Red Cross campaign fights prejudice against refugees
    Africa next epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic?
    Hundreds clash with police in Stuttgart, Germany
    UZ Leuven helps create new wireless mini-pacemaker
    Kurt Cobain guitar sold for record 5 million euros
    Quarantined housing block residents in Germany attack police
    Three people killed in knife attack in the UK
    KBC clients get to know Kate, their new digital assistant
    Belgian government agrees an extra €30 million for police
    Brabant Killers: investigators seize the archives of a victim’s widow
    Sunday marks “Mid-summer” and the longest day of the year
    Luxembourg to test its entire population for Covid-19
    Restaurants and small businesses to reopen in New York on Monday
    View more

    Airlines ground several Charleroi flights over border restrictions

    Monday, 22 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) has been in a transition phase since 15 June, with two out of seven scheduled flights having been cancelled on Sunday according to BSCA spokesman Vincent Grassa.

    “The flight schedules received today by the airlines are unfortunately still subject to change because it still depends on possible restrictions of access to the territories of the destinations.”

    Further cancellations should not be ruled out in the coming days and the airport is in a sort of transitional phase until 30 June. Sunday’s cancelled flights were to Romania and to Thessaloniki, Greece.

    Related Articles

     

    “Travellers are obviously very reluctant but there are still a lot of reservations about welcoming Belgian tourists to these countries,” Grassa said.

    Travellers are notified in advance of any flight cancellations, in which case there are two possibilities: “Either they can ask for a refund or they can change the date of the flight.”

    The airport has resumed its activities since last Monday in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Four airlines have been operating in the first week, namely “Wizz Air, Pegasus Airlines, Belavia and Ryanair. These companies offer nine destinations via twenty open routes,” Grassa said.

    Other airlines will resume operations in the coming days, with Air Corsica offering flights again starting Saturday 27 June.

    The Brussels Times