Coronavirus tests to travel abroad will not be reimbursed

Tests that have to detect the presence of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) will not be reimbursed by the health insurance when they are necessary for travelling abroad.

As of 15 June, most countries within the European Union reopened their borders to people travelling from Belgium. However, conditions may still be imposed on the arrival of Belgians on foreign territories, such as a mandatory quarantine period, or a negative test to show that the traveller was not infected at the time of departure.

“PCR-tests in the context of international travel: we do not reimburse molecular testing performed for this purpose,” the website of the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (Riziv/Inami) states on Monday.

“[The test] can be charged to the traveller at €46.81 if the traveller agrees, and the foreign government’s requirement is stated on the FPS Foreign Affairs website,” it adds.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times