 
Coronavirus: Belgium averages 89 new infections, 5 deaths per day
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 89 new infections, 5 deaths per day

    Tuesday, 23 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Over the past seven days, an average of 89 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Monday.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 60,810. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    Due to the decrease in the spread of the virus over the last few weeks, Sciensano’s reports have changed. From now on, the national health institute will focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures, as was the case until now.

    “This allows us to better objectively study the evolution of the epidemic, apart from small fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

    An average number of 89 patients per day were admitted to the hospital over the past seven days. The trend decreased by 17% compared to the daily average of 107 the week before.

    The total number of people admitted to hospital is currently 293, of which 42 are in the intensive care unit.

    An average number of 5 deaths occurred per day over the past seven days. The trend decreased by 47%, compared to the daily average of 10 deaths the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,713.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

