Flemish universities will make it easier to pass this year

Flemish universities will assess the performance of their students mildly this year as a concession because of the adapted learning process during the coronavirus lockdown, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

The University of Ghent will compare scores on almost all subjects with the scores of the past two years. If it turns out that the average is now significantly lower, the scores of all students for the course in question will be adjusted upwards.

In Antwerp, the individual situation of each student will be taken into account in deliberations. If the student has acquired the necessary competences, but records small shortages, they can still pass the academic year.

The Free University of Brussels (VUB) and the Catholic University of Leuven (KU Leuven) will also use an adapted deliberation system. The Flemish Council of Universities of Applied Sciences is meeting today to discuss the subject, and will try to set up a common approach.

Meanwhile, at the Erasmus university college, the deliberations will take place just like in other years. “It was easier for us to take measures to neutralise the negative consequences of the lockdown,” director Ann Brusseel said. “As a result, it is no longer necessary to show leniency in the deliberations.”

The Flemish universities made a joint decision in March, just after the government announced its far-reaching measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), to exclusively teach classes digitally until the end of the school year.

The Brussels Times