 
Coronavirus: Belgium already authorised 18 clinical trials
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium already authorised 18 clinical trials...
Cycling in Belgium ‘no more dangerous’ than driving,...
Sex work allowed again in Saint-Josse from Tuesday...
First look at the wolf cubs of Flanders...
80% of surgical masks in Belgium do not...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 23 June 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium already authorised 18 clinical trials
    Cycling in Belgium ‘no more dangerous’ than driving, study finds
    Sex work allowed again in Saint-Josse from Tuesday
    First look at the wolf cubs of Flanders
    80% of surgical masks in Belgium do not comply with safety standards
    Planting trees could be counterproductive, new study shows
    Second German district in lockdown because of local outbreak
    €300,000 a month French tracing app fails in first four weeks
    Tennis ace Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
    Coronavirus: what turns an outbreak into a second wave?
    College of Europe called out after ‘all corona measures were violated’ at end of year party
    Brussels police zones resist sharing CCTV footage on common security platform
    Free rail passes: how will they work?
    Belgium in Brief: The End Of Zwarte Piet?
    Brussels considers telework as solution to traffic congestion
    Flemish people are not racist, says Bart De Wever
    Flemish universities will make it easier to pass this year
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 89 new infections, 5 deaths per day
    Masks could become mandatory in supermarkets from Wednesday
    New coronavirus outbreak triggers local lockdown in Germany
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgium already authorised 18 clinical trials

    Tuesday, 23 June 2020
    @unsplash/cdc

    Belgium’s Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) has already authorised 18 clinical trials involving treatments and vaccines against Covid-19, as of 18 June.

    The trials are often collaborations between universities, pharmaceutical companies and hospitals, the agency announced on Tuesday.

    Among these trials, one will test a candidate vaccine from the German biotech company CureVac.

    In others, existing drugs that have already been approved for the treatment of other conditions are being tested to see if they could also be useful against coronavirus. These include the anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, the combination lopinavir/ritonavir, which treats and prevents HIV, and zilucoplan, which combats myasthenia gravis, a rare autoimmune disease.

    Related News:

     

    Eleven amendments were also adopted, allowing changes in the design of a previous clinical trial. These can be fairly drastic changes, such as testing another drug. “In this period of crisis, this makes it possible to react quickly,” the agency pointed out.

    All the trials are ongoing and could involve a total of up to 3,000 patients, who have all experienced significant symptoms, at 31 locations.

    According to the FAMHP, 18 clinical trials and 11 amendments in such a short period of time for one disease is a lot. Every year in Belgium some 500 clinical trials are carried out by universities, pharmaceutical companies and hospitals.

    The Brussels Times

    • Share article:

    Coronavirus: Belgium already authorised 18 clinical trials

    Tuesday, 23 June 2020
    @unsplash/cdc

    Belgium’s Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) has already authorised 18 clinical trials involving treatments and vaccines against Covid-19, as of 18 June.

    The trials are often collaborations between universities, pharmaceutical companies and hospitals, the agency announced on Tuesday.

    Among these trials, one will test a candidate vaccine from the German biotech company CureVac.

    In others, existing drugs that have already been approved for the treatment of other conditions are being tested to see if they could also be useful against coronavirus. These include the anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, the combination lopinavir/ritonavir, which treats and prevents HIV, and zilucoplan, which combats myasthenia gravis, a rare autoimmune disease.

    Related News:

     

    Eleven amendments were also adopted, allowing changes in the design of a previous clinical trial. These can be fairly drastic changes, such as testing another drug. “In this period of crisis, this makes it possible to react quickly,” the agency pointed out.

    All the trials are ongoing and could involve a total of up to 3,000 patients, who have all experienced significant symptoms, at 31 locations.

    According to the FAMHP, 18 clinical trials and 11 amendments in such a short period of time for one disease is a lot. Every year in Belgium some 500 clinical trials are carried out by universities, pharmaceutical companies and hospitals.

    The Brussels Times