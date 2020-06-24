National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:00 PM

The press conference following Belgium’s National Security Council on Wednesday will start at 2:00 PM, according to Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès.

Belgium’s National Security Council met on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM to discuss the next stage of the deconfinement strategy.

At 2:00 PM, the press conference about whether or not Phase 4 can begin as planned from 1 July, and what measures will be relaxed or going into force will be announced.

The live stream, which will go live at that time, is available here:

