 
National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:00 PM
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020
    Credit: Belga/Olivier Hoslet

    The press conference following Belgium’s National Security Council on Wednesday will start at 2:00 PM, according to Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès.

    Belgium’s National Security Council met on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM to discuss the next stage of the deconfinement strategy.

    At 2:00 PM, the press conference about whether or not Phase 4 can begin as planned from 1 July, and what measures will be relaxed or going into force will be announced.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times