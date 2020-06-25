 
Doctor’s advice by phone will survive the virus
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 June, 2020
Latest News:
‘Absurd’: Belgian wedding sector angry over summer rules...
Street markets relieved by end to limit on...
Belgium sued for abducting mixed-race children in the...
Doctor’s advice by phone will survive the virus...
Belgium urged to keep working from home in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 25 June 2020
    ‘Absurd’: Belgian wedding sector angry over summer rules
    Street markets relieved by end to limit on stalls
    Belgium sued for abducting mixed-race children in the Congo
    Doctor’s advice by phone will survive the virus
    Belgium urged to keep working from home in phase 4
    Belgium in Brief: A Heatwave With Your 15 Friends
    Coronavirus outbreak quarantines ship in Port of Antwerp
    Belgian right-wing extremists got paramilitary training in Eastern Europe
    ‘Thought she was my wife’: Belgian man jailed for raping own daughter
    Maggie De Block confesses: Yes, I made some mistakes
    Lockdown: Belgium sends all students back to school from September
    EU’s coronavirus deaths peaked in late March
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 15 hospitalisations, 6 deaths per day
    US threatens tariffs on European beer
    Belgium’s 6 ‘Golden Rules’ of deconfinement for Phase 4
    Lufthansa freezes wages as part of €500 million savings deal
    Smuggler who hid cocaine in artificial penis given two years in jail
    Belgium faces its first heatwave of the year
    Extinction Rebellion takes out the ‘finance’ from Brussels’ Finance Tower
    ‘Lack of clarity’ for caterers and reception halls criticised
    View more

    Doctor’s advice by phone will survive the virus

    Thursday, 25 June 2020
    A live visit to the doctor may not always be required. © Rawpixel

    Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve had to get used to a whole new range of habits: washing our hands religiously, carrying about a small bottle of hand sanitiser, sneezing into the crook of our elbow and keeping a distance from people outside our social bubble.

    Those are likely to become more or less fixed even once Covid-19 is gone into the background. Like the doctor’s visit conducted over the phone. Once a matter of necessity, that’s another habit likely to become standard practice.

    According to De Tijd, federal health minister Maggie De Block (Open VLD), who outside of politics is also a GP, is working on a set of rules to govern tele-consults post-coronavirus.

    Under the rules of the lockdown, patients requiring a consultation were ordered to call their doctor first, and follow their advice from there.

    In cases where Covid-19 appeared to be the diagnosis, the patient would be advised to present at a hospital emergency room.

    In other cases where medical attention was required, the doctor could make a home visit while taking the necessary precautions.

    For that tele-consult, doctors could bill €20 to the Inami, the federal office that handles medical costs. Now, the paper reports, the Inami is working on making that arrangement permanent.

    “Patients should be able to contact their health carer from a distance even after corona,” it quotes De Block as saying.

    While tele-consults were possible before the pandemic, doctors did not encourage the practice because they were not reimbursed for their time. Once they were, however, the practice became common.

    According to the Christian mutuality CM, doctors carried out 1.3 million tele-consults between mid-March and the end of May, one in three of all consultations.

    For patients affiliated to the socialist mutuality, telephone contacts were made 485,000 times between mid-March and the end of April, almost half of all consultations.

    Remote consults are even becoming a thing for hospital specialists, according to Doctena, which handles reservations for 4,000 doctors in Belgium.

    Technology was never the obstacle,” said Christiaan Polet, the head of IT at UZ Gent. The emergency changed everything.

    Many doctors saw the added value, for example for the follow-up of chronic patients.”

    And chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis or high blood pressure are a growing field in Belgium, with one in three people in the country suffering from one, according to figures from 2018. The figure can only grow in the future, especially as medical care for those conditions is constantly improving.

    One aspect of the tele-consult that is likely to change is the portion of the fee that is paid by the patient. During the pandemic that was zero, with the Inami paying the doctor directly.

    De Block, however, is planning to return to a system of making the patient also pay for a tele-consult, to avoid a discrepancy with patients who come for a normal consultation.

    That sum, referred to as remgeld in Dutch and ticket modérateur in French, was originally intended as something of a deterrent to discourage people from visiting the doctor where it was not strictly necessary.

    De Block intends to maintain that aspect, especially since picking up the phone and speed-dialling the doctor is a good deal easier than going along to the surgery.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times