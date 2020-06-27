 
Belgium averages 92 infections per day, slight increase over the last week
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 27 June, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium averages 92 infections per day, slight increase...
EU to bar Americans from entering Europe...
Behind the statues, European colonialism persists in Africa’s...
Revealed: Chinese companies flooded world market with fake...
Hospital staff pay video tribute to Belgian public...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 27 June 2020
    Belgium averages 92 infections per day, slight increase over the last week
    EU to bar Americans from entering Europe
    Behind the statues, European colonialism persists in Africa’s diamond mines
    Revealed: Chinese companies flooded world market with fake face masks
    Hospital staff pay video tribute to Belgian public
    Nine out of 10 domestic cats are sterilized in Belgium
    Israel has the openly gayest parliament in its history
    Mark Zuckerberg announces stricter Facebook policy on hate messages
    Belgians can now track coronavirus per municipality
    Euro area GDP to contract by more than 10% in 2020
    Vogue names Belgian Elisabeth among world’s most stylish princesses
    Belgium averages 89 infections per day, epidemic is slowing down
    The Rock and Von der Leyen join forces to fight the coronavirus
    ‘Lowest point’ of economic crisis probably passed, says European Central Bank President
    Congo arrests three Belgians over racist comments about Brussels mayor
    Belgium considers keeping shops open 7 days a week
    ‘Sorry, my mic was on’: Flemish councillor resigns over xenophobic hot mic incident
    What Phase 4 means for your summer
    Belgium in Brief: Afraid Of The Metro
    Brussels Airlines will cut 25% of workforce due to coronavirus
    View more

    Belgium averages 92 infections per day, slight increase over the last week

    Saturday, 27 June 2020
    © belga

    An average of 92 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium over the last week, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Friday.

    That number represents an increase of 6% for the week, when compared to the week before. That increase in fact matches the decrease recorded last week. Over the last two weeks, then, the trend remains stable.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 61,209. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    For the week to 26 June, the authorities recorded an average of 15 new hospital admissions per day, which is a decrease of 15% compared to the daily average of 18 new patients in the week before.

    In total, 246 patients are in hospital because of a coronavirus infection as of 26 June. The trend decreased by 20% compared to the week before.

    Of the hospitalised patients, 35 are in the intensive care unit, which is a decrease of 30% compared to the week before.

    An average number of six deaths occurred per day over the 7-day period to 26 June. The trend decreased by 17%, compared to the daily average in the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,738.

    The early indicator of the number of absentees at work has remained stable in recent weeks, and remains lower than in previous years. Additionally, 71 per 100,000 inhabitants consulted their GP for flu-like symptoms such as fever and coughing. This trend has also stabilised.

    Due to the decrease in the spread of the virus over the last few weeks, Sciensano’s reports have changed and will focus on the evolution of the trends, instead of on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times