Belgium averages 92 infections per day, slight increase over the last week

An average of 92 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium over the last week, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Friday.

That number represents an increase of 6% for the week, when compared to the week before. That increase in fact matches the decrease recorded last week. Over the last two weeks, then, the trend remains stable.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 61,209. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

For the week to 26 June, the authorities recorded an average of 15 new hospital admissions per day, which is a decrease of 15% compared to the daily average of 18 new patients in the week before.

In total, 246 patients are in hospital because of a coronavirus infection as of 26 June. The trend decreased by 20% compared to the week before.

Of the hospitalised patients, 35 are in the intensive care unit, which is a decrease of 30% compared to the week before.

An average number of six deaths occurred per day over the 7-day period to 26 June. The trend decreased by 17%, compared to the daily average in the week before.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,738.

The early indicator of the number of absentees at work has remained stable in recent weeks, and remains lower than in previous years. Additionally, 71 per 100,000 inhabitants consulted their GP for flu-like symptoms such as fever and coughing. This trend has also stabilised.

Due to the decrease in the spread of the virus over the last few weeks, Sciensano’s reports have changed and will focus on the evolution of the trends, instead of on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

“The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times