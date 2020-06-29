 
Flanders promises €35 million for IT equipment for schools
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 June, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium shortens mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 exposure...
No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad,...
Which 14 countries are expected to be allowed...
Flanders promises €35 million for IT equipment for...
Anderlecht bans drinking on certain streets from 1...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 June 2020
    Belgium shortens mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad, warns minister
    Which 14 countries are expected to be allowed to travel to the EU?
    Flanders promises €35 million for IT equipment for schools
    Anderlecht bans drinking on certain streets from 1 July
    Theo Francken says N-VA’s door is ‘open’ to the far-right
    1 in 8 job seekers in Flanders cannot speak Dutch
    Belgium in Brief: Does Phase 4 Ruin Your Summer Holiday?
    1 in 5 Dutch young men thinks lack of clear ‘no’ mitigates rape: survey
    Over 60 fined as police shut down Antwerp lockdown party
    STIB launches contactless payment on public transport
    Airbus confirms thousands of redundancies amid industry slow-down
    Coronavirus: Belgium named 78th safest country in the world
    Gender equality: Belgium neglects commitments to pay transparency
    MEP hit by defamation complaint over accusations of police brutality
    New coronavirus cases in China spark fears of a second wave
    Brussels first tram-bus inaugurated
    EU not on track to reduce air pollution by 2030
    Vital health operations disrupted in Africa due to Covid-19 pandemic, WHO warns
    Coronavirus: 86 new cases recorded in Belgium
    View more

    Flanders promises €35 million for IT equipment for schools

    Monday, 29 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Flemish government will double its investment in IT equipment for schools for the next start of the school year, which will be partly remote due to the health situation.

    Distance learning took off in Flanders with the coronavirus pandemic which forced pupils to stay at home. Flanders had released an envelope to finance the first ICT investments at the time.

    Earlier this month, however, the ICT coordinators of the Flemish education system sounded the alarm. They felt that the available budgets were insufficient to ensure fully effective distance learning.

    Related Articles

     

    On Monday, Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts announced an extra 35 million euros, or double the original budget.

    “This will enable schools to invest even more in ICT for the next school year,” Weyts commented. “These extra funds can be used, for example, for overtime for an ICT coordinator or to equip teachers and pupils with the necessary hardware and software.”

    These investments are part of the plan agreed between Belgium’s different regions last week for the next school year in September. It foresees that all secondary school students will stay at home on Wednesday mornings for distance learning. If the pandemic were to pick up again, pupils would then attend school only two days a week, the rest being by distance learning.

    The €35 million budget announced on Monday will be divided into two envelopes, one for primary education (€9 million) and the other for secondary education (€26 million).

    The Brussels Times