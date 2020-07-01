 
No punishment for College of Europe students who ignored corona measures for end of year party
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 01 July, 2020
Latest News:
Only 5.5% of Belgians have coronavirus antibodies, study...
No punishment for College of Europe students who...
STIB forced to update passenger data protection info,...
Belgian start-up working on ‘universal’ coronavirus vaccine...
Belgium in Brief: Everybody Makes Mistakes...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 01 July 2020
    Only 5.5% of Belgians have coronavirus antibodies, study shows
    No punishment for College of Europe students who ignored corona measures for end of year party
    STIB forced to update passenger data protection info, court rules
    Belgian start-up working on ‘universal’ coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium in Brief: Everybody Makes Mistakes
    Antwerp scraps taxi laws to encourage Uber’s arrival
    Flemish far-right party spends three times more than political rivals on Facebook ads
    Flemish city cannot impose use of face masks in supermarkets
    Coronavirus: average of 84 new infections per day in Belgium
    Belgium still investigating murder of first Congolese Prime Minister
    WHO Director-General declares contact tracing a failure
    Ixelles will remove bust of Leopold II’s ‘ruthless’ colonial general
    End of passenger limits on Walloon public transport
    Leopold II bust removed in Ghent on Congo’s Independence Day
    Cheatsheet: What changes on 1 July?
    Dutch-language mistakes found on newly unveiled plaque for Congolese independence
    First Flemish city makes masks mandatory in supermarkets
    What Phase 4 means for your summer
    US could reach 100,000 new infections a day without intervention
    Floating barrier to keep migrants out nears completion in Greece
    View more

    No punishment for College of Europe students who ignored corona measures for end of year party

    Wednesday, 01 July 2020
    Credit: pixabay

    Students at the College of Europe in Bruges who drew criticism from local police after their end-of-year celebrations got out of hand will not be formally punished, mayor Dirk De fauw (CD&V) announced.

    Last Monday the students of the College of Europe in Bruges celebrated the end of the academic year in the different student houses, however, these events quickly got out of hand.

    During the celebration, “all corona measures were violated and the police officers copiously insulted,” the force said in a statement to Belga News Agency.

    In consultation with the Rector’s office, it had been decided that various end-of-year parties could be held at various locations on campus. The agreement specified that visitors were not allowed. However, about a hundred students found themselves in the same house and the situation escalated, with police intervention several times throughout the evening, according to reports.

    “It is worrying that graduates of the College of Europe, who will one day be at the top of European politics, administration and diplomacy, are behaving in such a reprehensible and arrogant manner,” said Chief of Police Dirk Van Nuffel at the time.

    Despite their response, in the end the Bruges police did not submit an official report of the incident, meaning the students will not be prosecuted for their actions. In the meantime, the students have apologized to the mayor of Bruges, according to reports.

    The Brussels Times