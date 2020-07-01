No punishment for College of Europe students who ignored corona measures for end of year party

Students at the College of Europe in Bruges who drew criticism from local police after their end-of-year celebrations got out of hand will not be formally punished, mayor Dirk De fauw (CD&V) announced.

Last Monday the students of the College of Europe in Bruges celebrated the end of the academic year in the different student houses, however, these events quickly got out of hand.

During the celebration, “all corona measures were violated and the police officers copiously insulted,” the force said in a statement to Belga News Agency.

In consultation with the Rector’s office, it had been decided that various end-of-year parties could be held at various locations on campus. The agreement specified that visitors were not allowed. However, about a hundred students found themselves in the same house and the situation escalated, with police intervention several times throughout the evening, according to reports.

“It is worrying that graduates of the College of Europe, who will one day be at the top of European politics, administration and diplomacy, are behaving in such a reprehensible and arrogant manner,” said Chief of Police Dirk Van Nuffel at the time.

Despite their response, in the end the Bruges police did not submit an official report of the incident, meaning the students will not be prosecuted for their actions. In the meantime, the students have apologized to the mayor of Bruges, according to reports.

The Brussels Times