 
‘Covid Safe’ label proposed for tourism operators in Brussels
Friday, 03 July, 2020
    ‘Covid Safe’ label proposed for tourism operators in Brussels

    Friday, 03 July 2020
    Credit: pixabay

    Brussels businesses adhering to proper hygiene and cleaning requirements in light of Covid-19 should receive a label letting the public know of this fact, a new proposal has suggested.

    In an effort to stimulate the resumption of activities in the tourism sector, a “Covid Safe” label has been proposed for operators in the capital who commit to a charter of hygiene and cleaning requirements for the prevention and control of Covid-19 and other possible infections.

    The motion for a resolution tabled by the head of the MR Francophone liberal party in the Brussels Parliament, Alexia Bertrand, and the Liberal MP Geoffroy Coomans de Brachène, builds on initiatives already taken in this direction in France and Portugal “to offer greater peace of mind to customers and restore a certain degree of confidence between consumers and the services on offer”.

    In France, the professional and independent “Covid Free” label is aimed at the tourism sector, including business tourism (hotels, campsites, guest houses, tourist sites, congress halls, tourist offices), and event venues. It could also include railway stations and airports.

    Once companies have submitted the declaration of commitment to the measures, they can display the label on their premises or on their digital platforms for one year.

    The methodology of the “Covid Safe” label would consist of three stages:

    • Registration in the COVID Safe charter;
    • Support in the implementation of procedures
    • An on-site mystery audit every 6 or 12 months depending on the alerts received through a “COVID Safe Alert” system. This system would allow each individual to alert on possible organizational flaws or risky behaviours in a collective vigilance approach.

    In its proposal submitted to parliament, the MR called on the government to establish a standardised charter, in collaboration with Visit.brussels. This would be used for tourist establishments welcoming the public in order to have a clear vision of the health rules in place, both for professionals and customers. The “Covid Safe” label should be free of cost to the sector, according to the liberals.

