Congo expels three Belgians over racist comments about Pierre Kompany

Three Belgians residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been sent back to Belgium by the Congolese authorities, according to information confirmed by the Belgian Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arnaud Gaspard said the men arrived in Belgium last week.

They had been arrested in June in the DRC on suspicion of making racist remarks against the mayor of Ganshoren in Belgium, Pierre Kompany, who is of Congolese origin.

“They were expelled in an administrative decision by the Congolese authorities,” Gaspard said. “Our offices there were informed,” he added.

The Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the decision, explaining that this was “a private matter.”

Local media reported in late June that three Belgians suspected of making racist statements about Pierre Kompany had been apprehended in the DRC.

The Ganshoren mayor had stated recently that Belgium needed to apologise for its colonial past, drawing angry reactions on social media from Belgians residing in the DRC.

The Brussels Times