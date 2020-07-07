Belgium changes national holiday to honour ‘heroes of the coronavirus crisis’

The festivities will begin at 2:00 PM with the arrival of King Philippe. Queen Mathilde and their four children, Elisabeth, Gabriel, Emmanuel, and Eléonore will also be present, as will Princess Astrid, Prince Lorenz and Prince Laurent.
Five F-16 jets will fly over the Place des Palais with tricolour smoke and the king will deliver a speech. Ten historic vehicles from World War II will parade, and a military helicopter will also fly the Belgian flag over the ceremony.
The ceremony will close with a tribute to the heroes of the coronavirus crisis, which claimed more than 9,000 lives in Belgium, the Palace communicated.