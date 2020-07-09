 
Finland lifts travel restrictions for Belgium
Thursday, 09 July, 2020
    Credit: Pikrepo

    From Monday 13 July, Finland will lift the travel restrictions in force because of the coronavirus crisis for a whole series of countries, including Belgium.

    Apart from Belgium, the restrictions will also be lifted for travellers from the Netherlands, Italy, Austria, Greece, Malta, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, the Finnish government announced.

    Previously, Finland had already given the green light to travellers from Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

    The restrictions for non-Schengen EU countries will remain in force, with exceptions for Cyprus, Ireland, Andorra, San Marino and the Vatican.

    Restrictions for travellers from Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, the UK and Monaco, however, will remain in force, however.

    The situation will be evaluated every two weeks by the Finnish authorities, which stressed that travel restrictions could be tightened again, if the number of infections in a given country starts increasing.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times