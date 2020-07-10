 
84% of expats in Flanders will holiday in Belgium this summer
Friday, 10 July, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    84% of expats living in Flanders are planning a holiday in Belgium this summer because of the coronavirus, a survey of 240 expats showed.

    Of the expats choosing to stay in Belgium this summer, 69% were considering taking day trips from home, while over half (57%) were also planning on a tourism-related overnight stay in the country.

    While many internationals usually spend their holidays visiting friends and/or family in their home countries or travelling, an online survey launched by Tourism Flemish Brabant showed that the majority of expats plan to holiday in their country of residence.

    Most expats planning on booking an overnight stay this summer were likely to consider the province of West Flanders, coastal regions, or Wallonia.

    While a so-called “staycation” would be a good opportunity to get to know the country a little better, the survey also reveiled that the coronavirus has made expats more hesitant to sign up for guided group walks.

    The most-cited summer plans for those looking to stay in the country were walking tours or hiking trips, and experiencing the Belgian scenery.

    Additionally, many will go on city or culture and heritage trips, or go cycling.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times