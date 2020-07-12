 
Summer weather to follow cloudy week ahead
Sunday, 12 July, 2020
    Summer weather to follow cloudy week ahead

    Sunday, 12 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The weather will be variable over the next few days, but summer temperatures will return by weekend, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    After a Sunday afternoon with sunny weather alternating with cloudy skies, Monday will once again be quite sunny, with a few clouds on Monday afternoon. Highs will range from 20 degrees in Hautes Fagnes, to 23 degrees in the centre of the country.

    The cloud build-up will be stronger on Tuesday, with rain coming in from the west. Maximum temperatures will vary between 16 degrees in Hautes Fagnes, and 21 degrees in the far south of the country, according to the RMI.

    On Wednesday, the cloudy weather will continue, sometimes accompanied by rain, while the barometer will drop, and highs will be 15 to 20 degrees.

    The weather will remain variable on Thursday, when the RMI forecasts a few isolated showers. Temperatures will still be slightly low for the season, with highs ranging between 17 and 21 degrees.

    Friday will be generally dry with the skies alternating between clear and cloudy. The day will be slightly warmer, with highs between 18 and 23 degrees.

    The sunny weather will be still more widespread on Saturday, while temperatures will keep rising, attaining highs of 19 to 25 degrees, and even reaching the 27-degree mark on Sunday.

    The Brussels Times