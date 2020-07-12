Summer weather to follow cloudy week ahead...

The weather will be variable over the next few days, but summer temperatures will return by weekend, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).
After a Sunday afternoon with sunny weather alternating with cloudy skies, Monday will once again be quite sunny, with a few clouds on Monday afternoon. Highs will range from 20 degrees in Hautes Fagnes, to 23 degrees in the centre of the country.
The cloud build-up will be stronger on Tuesday, with rain coming in from the west. Maximum temperatures will vary between 16 degrees in Hautes Fagnes, and 21 degrees in the far south of the country, according to the RMI.