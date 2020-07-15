Malta and Norway become ‘green zones’ for Belgians...

Travellers coming from Belgium are allowed to visit Malta and Norway again, as they both became “green zones” on the Foreign Affairs website.

Malta, which was first considered an orange zone, and Norway, which was red, were both switched to green on Wednesday. Additionally, Sweden went from red to orange.

The green code applies both to departures to Malta and Norway and to returns. Belgians returning from these countries do not have to quarantine or be tested.

As the situation can change quickly, Foreign Affairs recommends consulting the travel advice on its website diplomatie.belgium.be and registering on the platform travellersonline.diplomatie.be before travelling.

The Brussels Times