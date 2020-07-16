Extra €1 billion for possible second wave in Belgium approved

On Thursday, the Chamber approved an adjustment to the law opening the provisional credts for July, August, September and October to free an additional €1 billion for a possible second wave of coronavirus cases.

The government wanted to have an additional €1 billion in the interdepartmental provision, to cope with a possible second wave of the epidemic and to prepare for certain expenses such as possible public aid to Brussels Airlines.

A first billion euros had already been granted at the beginning of the crisis, mainly to cover health expenditure. A second billion euros has been used for new expenditure: aid to hospitals, social and public welfare centres aid, or Covid-19 tests.

Budget Minister David Clarinval (MR) has requested the third billion, as he did not want the government to be caught off guard, during the parliamentary recess, in which there are no scheduled meetings, which started after Thursday’s plenary session.

The Brussels Times