 
Extra €1 billion for possible second wave in Belgium approved
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 16 July, 2020
Latest News:
Extra €1 billion for possible second wave in...
Children rarely transmit coronavirus to others, studies confirm...
Major Twitter accounts hacked in mass Bitcoin scam...
EU removes 2 countries from ‘authorised’ travel list...
Belgian PM asks Sciensano to publish daily figures...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 16 July 2020
    Extra €1 billion for possible second wave in Belgium approved
    Children rarely transmit coronavirus to others, studies confirm
    Major Twitter accounts hacked in mass Bitcoin scam
    EU removes 2 countries from ‘authorised’ travel list
    Belgian PM asks Sciensano to publish daily figures again
    ‘Too early to say’ what Belgium’s second lockdown will look like
    Travel insurers called on to reimburse cancelled trips
    Virus reproduction rate reaches 1, first time since April
    Federal ombudsman obtains visa to save a young African’s life
    Belgium will not open borders to cross-border couples
    Coronavirus figures ‘not precise enough’ to follow current evolution, Emmanuel André says
    Belgian intelligence knew of Russian bounties on troops in Afghanistan
    Greenpeace rolls out 32m banner in the centre of Brussels
    Marc Van Ranst under police protection following threats from extreme-right
    Belgium in Brief: ‘We Have Seen A Resurgence Of The Virus’
    European Court ruling threatens EU-US data sharing
    Black Lives Matter: statue of protester in Bristol removed after a day
    EU more prepared for future outbreaks but coordination still key
    Maggie De Block seen wearing Maggie De Block face mask
    Coronavirus: Crisis cost Heineken €300 million
    View more
    Share article:

    Extra €1 billion for possible second wave in Belgium approved

    Thursday, 16 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    On Thursday, the Chamber approved an adjustment to the law opening the provisional credts for July, August, September and October to free an additional €1 billion for a possible second wave of coronavirus cases.

    The government wanted to have an additional €1 billion in the interdepartmental provision, to cope with a possible second wave of the epidemic and to prepare for certain expenses such as possible public aid to Brussels Airlines.

    Related News:

     

    A first billion euros had already been granted at the beginning of the crisis, mainly to cover health expenditure. A second billion euros has been used for new expenditure: aid to hospitals, social and public welfare centres aid, or Covid-19 tests.

    Budget Minister David Clarinval (MR) has requested the third billion, as he did not want the government to be caught off guard, during the parliamentary recess, in which there are no scheduled meetings, which started after Thursday’s plenary session.

    The Brussels Times